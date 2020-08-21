Covid-19 certified hotels are intended to reduce contact between locals and visitors to curb the spread of the virus. Chief medical officer dr. Sharon Belmar George attempted to shed light on why the certified hotels are reserved only for visitors.
Covid-19 certified hotels are intended to reduce contact between locals and visitors to curb the spread of the virus. Chief medical officer dr. Sharon Belmar George attempted to shed light on why the certified hotels are reserved only for visitors.
The Saint Lucia labor party is standing in solidarity with small business owner Marjorie lambert …