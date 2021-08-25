The increase in covid-19 calls is taking a toll on the Saint Lucia fire service.
So says chief fire officer Joseph Joseph, who warns that the rise in covid-19 pandemic related infections are affecting the response to other pressing emergencies.
The increase in covid-19 calls is taking a toll on the Saint Lucia fire service.
So says chief fire officer Joseph Joseph, who warns that the rise in covid-19 pandemic related infections are affecting the response to other pressing emergencies.
The west coast road is now open after the clearance of a massive land-slide caused …