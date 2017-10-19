Courts Optical offers “Free Eye Screening” to Vieux-Fort residents

PRESS RELEASE: Courts Optical, St Lucia’s leader in the supply of optical services and trendy fashionable eye-wear products has announced that the company will host its highly anticipated Courts Optical Outreach program this coming Thursday October 19th at the company’s Courts Vieux Location.

Courts Optical has made a strong and differentiating statement since its inception in 2016, by offering customers fashionable and affordable eyewear products without them having to make a down payment. With their entry in the world of Optics, along with being known and appreciated as the retailer of choice for top class brands at an unbeatable value, Courts Optical is definitely adding value to customers each and every day.

This coming Thursday October 19th 2017, a Courts Optical team, comprising a certified Courts Optometrist and Optical Service representatives will host an Outreach program at the Courts Vieux Fort Branch from 9:30am. This program will give persons in Vieux Fort and Environs the opportunity to receive “Free Eye Screening” by our professional and knowledgeable Optical team. Appointments will also be made for future visits at any of the company’s Optical locations in the north of the island where customers get a chance to win a $2500 Courts Shopping Spree.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to get a free eye screening from Courts. As the Countdown begins for the Christmas season, the time is now to get the best in eye care services only found at Courts Optical stores in Saint Lucia.