Courts St. Lucia Is Launching An Investigations Into A Video Making The Rounds On Social Media, Alleging That The Major Retail Chain Engaged In Misleading Pricing For Black Friday. According To The Video The Cost Of Some Of The Items On Sale For Black Friday Were Actually More Expensive Than A Few Weeks Before. The Company Has Launched A Major Investigation Into The Allegations, In Order To Clear Its Name.

