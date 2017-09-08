Court Orders Gov’t to Handover RSL Assets to Liquidator

Mary Polius, a former general manager at State owned Radio Saint Lucia [RSL] on August 21 was awarded damages in a significant ruling in the civil court.

Court documents obtained by HTS News4orce state the ruling handed down in the High Court orders the State backed public radio station handover all assets. Court documents name local tax consultant Anthonia Alcindor as liquidator for RSL assets who will assume total control of the station.

Polius has been further awarded EC$2000 in damages.

In keeping with a mandate to streamline and close loss making state agencies, the Allen Chastanet Administration moved to shutdown RSL effective August 2017 after more than a half century of public broadcasting.

Minister Responsible for Broadcasting Dominic Fedee explained that the RSL closure could facilitate a proposed merger with the government run National Television Network [NTN]. The High Court ruling, initially petitioned by Fraser & Company on behalf of Polius gives total authority to continue operations, carry out all business transactions during the wounding up process.

Polius and Alcindor have declined requests for comment on the judgment.

So far, neither the Office of the Prime Minister, nor the Broadcast Minister has commented on this development.