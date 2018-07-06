Countdown begins for the 2018 Windward Island School Games

Press Release- The countdown is well and truly on for he staging of the 18th edition of the Canadian Bank Notes / Windward Islands Lotteries (CBN/WINLOTT), Windward Islands School Games to be held here in Saint Lucia from July 21 to 31 2018.

Competing territories have been allocated delegations of 70 comprising 62 athletes and eight officials. Coconut Bay has been designated the Games Village for this year’s event with all the venues being located in the southern belt of the island.

Track and Field, which sets the pace for the rest of the Games will be held at the George Odlum Stadium on July 22. Other venues being used are the Philip Marcellin Ground in Vieux Fort – Football ; the Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Court, Basketball (male and female) and netball, and the Micoud Multi-Purpose court , venue for the Volleyball competition (male and female).

A number of national agencies have been assisting with the organisation of the Games including the Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Saint Jude Hospital. Apart from title sponsors CBN/WINLOTT other corporate entities have come on board to be part of this year’s Games including Blue Waters, LIME and CHEMICO.

A Press Launch has been set for July 19 , whilst the host nation is expected to present their team to the public on July 18.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

