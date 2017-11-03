Cottrell Expects Windies ‘A’ Comeback

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is backing West Indies ‘A’ to come back and level their three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka ‘A’.

The series currently has the visitors up 1-0 after winning the first game by a narrow two wickets on Wednesday at Sabina Park.

Game two will be played at the same venue today, beginning at 2 p.m.

“The guys are a bit down after losing what we thought was a match that had a good chance of winning,” said Cottrell, who narrowly missed out on the Man of the Match award in the first game.

He claimed four for 44 off his maximum 10 overs across three bowling spells. However, despite him making regular inroads, Sri Lanka ‘A’ posted 181 for eight to win. The West Indies had earlier made 176.

“We are, however, not done as yet. There is a lot of belief that we can win the second game and go on to win the series. We just have to get our act together.”

The regional men, in seeking to level the series, will be hoping for another standout batting display from opener Monticin Hodge, who made a top score of 54 in the first game.

He, however, will require more support, and as such he will be looking to frontline batsmen John Campbell, Vishaul Singh and Sunil Ambris to come good.

“We wanted to get off to a good start in the series, but that has not happened. But there were lessons learnt, and once we take heed to those lessons, we should perform better,” said West Indies ‘A’ coach, Graeme West.

“It was a good effort at the end, however, trying to defend such a modest total in the opening game. I am expecting us to build on these positives and take the game more to the Sri Lankans in game two.”