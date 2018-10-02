CORPORATE HOSPITALITY FOR ICC WOMEN’S WORLD T20

(PRESS RELEASE) – The International Cricket Council and Cricket West Indies announced their partnership for the corporate hospitality for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20 tournament in the West Indies.

Goddard’s Catering Group will be responsible for delivering the VIP hospitality experience for the first round matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia as well as the semi-finals and final at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. GK Inc has been appointed to deliver the VIP catering experience for first round matches at the National Stadium in Guyana.

Goddard Catering Group has been a major player in the region for several decades and has worked at various levels in cricket, including the ICC Cricket World Cup 11 years ago. GK Inc. has been involved in corporate hospitality catering at international cricket events in Guyana since their inception in 2011.

Pedro Corbin, Regional Manager Caribbean Operations, Goddard Catering Group: “Goddard Catering Group is extremely proud to be associated with Cricket West Indies (CWI) once again on the world stage, having been appointed as the official Hospitality Caterer for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 in St Lucia and Antigua.”

“The success of the company’s involvement in the ICC Cricket World Cup[ 2007 has no doubt played great part in this decision. This speaks to the professionalism the company has displayed in being a partner for these international events.”

Ramdeo Kumar, Managing Director of GK Inc said: “We are extremely pleased to be associated with this mega sporting event, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and we look forward to hosting all our local and foreign guests at the matches – giving them a big Guyanese welcome – our world renowned hospitality and a piece of black cake and taste of pepper-pot. This event will boost Guyana’s presence on the world’s tourism landscape and our team is eager to play our part in ensuring the guests enjoy the games and have an unforgettable experience.”

The tournament’s corporate hospitality will feature the “ultimate suite package” and promises a world-class, high-qualify spectator experience at three fantastic venues. Guests will be able to sample the finest cuisine and premium beverages as well as view the game from the best vantage points available.

This is the sixth edition of the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament and the second time it is being held in the West Indies. This is the first stand-alone Women’s World T20 after the previous five editions were held along with the ICC Men’s World T20.

WINDIES are the defending champions, having won the last edition in India in April, 2016. Australia have won the tournament three times while England and the WINDIES have won it once each.

The hosts WINDIES are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.

The tournament will run from November 9 to 24 and matches will be played at National Stadium in Guyana; the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

