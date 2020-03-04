The royal St. Lucia police force continues to seize more unlicensed firearms and arrests gun offenders. Two men from the community of Vieux Serieux were rounded up by law enforcement for the possession of illegal guns.
The royal St. Lucia police force continues to seize more unlicensed firearms and arrests gun offenders. Two men from the community of Vieux Serieux were rounded up by law enforcement for the possession of illegal guns.
Extension officers in the minister of agriculture are pitching the seven crops project to boost …