Cop Car Caught on Camera, Marked Police Vehicle Dangerously Swerves into Traffic

What could have caused a marked police vehicle to dangerously swerve into head-on traffic?

Video has gone viral on social media of a local police vehicle dangerously swerving in and out of oncoming traffic along one of Saint Lucia’s busiest roadways.

Just over 60 seconds of cell phone video recorded from a trailing vehicle captured the marked police van traveling northbound along the Bois D’Orange thoroughfare into Mongiraud, Gros-Islet.

The driver of the police vehicle appeared to have had several near misses, some of which were captured on video.

It remains unclear when the incident occurred.

The condition of the driver of the police vehicle has not been confirmed.

According to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, driving without due care and without consideration and driving while intoxicated carries maximum fines of $5000 and up to one [1] year imprisonment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.