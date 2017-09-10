Home / News Updates / Cooper smashes Knight Riders to second CPL titlep

Cooper smashes Knight Riders to second CPL titlep

Rehani Isidore September 10, 2017 News Updates, Sports, Top Stories Leave a comment

(ESPNCRICINFO) Trinbago Knight Riders 136 for 7 (Munro 29, Cooper 29*, Hafeez 2-19) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 135 for 6 (Brathwaite 30, Cooper 2-12, Searles 2-29) by three wickets. 

In a low-scoring thriller, Trinbago Knight Riders tail wagged furiously, spurred on by the home crowd at Brian Lara Stadium, to prevail in a tense chase by three wickets over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The Patriots were in the driver’s seat at 90 for 7 and Knight Riders still needed 28 needed off 13 balls but Kevon Cooper ambushed Sheldon Cottrell and Ben Hilfenhaus in a dramatic seven-ball sequence to clinch victory with an over to spare. It’s the Knight Riders franchise’s second CPL title, and the first since they changed their name, following their first title as Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel in 2015.

more to follow…

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Coconut Production Workshop

The Agriculture Ministry is training extension officers and farmers to grow quality coconut plants. The …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved