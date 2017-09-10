Cooper smashes Knight Riders to second CPL titlep

(ESPNCRICINFO) Trinbago Knight Riders 136 for 7 (Munro 29, Cooper 29*, Hafeez 2-19) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 135 for 6 (Brathwaite 30, Cooper 2-12, Searles 2-29) by three wickets.

In a low-scoring thriller, Trinbago Knight Riders tail wagged furiously, spurred on by the home crowd at Brian Lara Stadium, to prevail in a tense chase by three wickets over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The Patriots were in the driver’s seat at 90 for 7 and Knight Riders still needed 28 needed off 13 balls but Kevon Cooper ambushed Sheldon Cottrell and Ben Hilfenhaus in a dramatic seven-ball sequence to clinch victory with an over to spare. It’s the Knight Riders franchise’s second CPL title, and the first since they changed their name, following their first title as Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel in 2015.

more to follow…