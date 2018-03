A coolie town man is happy to have escaped the clutches of death.

Caleb Joseph is one of the residents who survived to tell the horrendous experience of consuming a substance, which may have led to the suspicious deaths of four other inhabitants of the Marigot community. Health officials and the police were on the ground in Coolie Town on 14 March.

Authorities have launched a thorough probe, and have questioned residents, and loved ones in the search for answers in the mysterious deaths.

