In light of the viral gros islet minibus passenger video, the consumers association is calling on customer service training for bus drivers.
In light of the viral gros islet minibus passenger video, the consumers association is calling on customer service training for bus drivers.
Police Chief Severin Moncherry and National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis appear to be at …
Police needs to arrest the driver that said he’ll drive into the water @ waterfront. That’s a death threat right there.
I’m happy that video went viral. These bus drivers does do too much shit