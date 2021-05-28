Home / Breaking News / CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON UNION ROUND-ABOUT

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON UNION ROUND-ABOUT

Allin Fevrier May 27, 2021

A road project long in the making has been Green-lit by the ministry of infrastructure. Work on the union round-about is now underway. Officials at the ministry of infrastructure sought to clear the air on the actual cost of the project amid allegations of an over-inflated price-tag.
