A road project long in the making has been Green-lit by the ministry of infrastructure. Work on the union round-about is now underway. Officials at the ministry of infrastructure sought to clear the air on the actual cost of the project amid allegations of an over-inflated price-tag.
https://youtu.be/l1XdxhZCliw
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON UNION ROUND-ABOUT
