Home / News Updates / CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME IS LAUNCHED FOR ANOTHER ROUND

CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME IS LAUNCHED FOR ANOTHER ROUND

Stephy Anius May 21, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The government of St. Lucia and the Taiwanese government will be launching another round of the Constituency Development Programme (CDP). The CDP is expected to have a positive impact on communities and their residents.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ANDREA IS FIRST NAMED STORM FOR THE 2019 HURRICANE SEASON

On Tuesday, ahead of the June 1st official start of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved