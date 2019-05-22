CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME IS LAUNCHED FOR ANOTHER ROUND

The government of St. Lucia and the Taiwanese government will be launching another round of the Constituency Development Programme (CDP). The CDP is expected to have a positive impact on communities and their residents.
The government of St. Lucia and the Taiwanese government will be launching another round of the Constituency Development Programme (CDP). The CDP is expected to have a positive impact on communities and their residents.
On Tuesday, ahead of the June 1st official start of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, …