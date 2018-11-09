CONCACAF- ST. LUCIA WINS SECOND STRAIGHT TO STAY ALIVE IN GROUP E

BRADENTON, Florida – Saint Lucia kept its hopes alive of advancing to the Qualification Stage with a narrow 1-0 win versus Bermuda in Group E action at the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Championship.

A back and forth but goalless first half gave way to a more hotly contested second half until a deflected shot in front of goal fell to Aaron Richard, who converted to give Saint Lucia a 1-0 lead in the 59’.

From there the Saint Lucia defense took over and closed things out for Saint Lucia’s second straight CU20 win.

In the group’s other match-up, Haiti notched a 4-0 win over Barbados thanks to a brace from Bicou Bissainthe (39’, 45+1’) and goals from Delentz Pierre (45’) and Ronaldo Damus (90’).

With the victory, Haiti (3W-0D-1L, 9 points, 9GF 1GC) now sits in first place in the group, slightly ahead of second-place Costa Rica (3-0-0, 9, 8GF, 0GC).

The Haitians will await the result of the Costa Rica-Saint Lucia match on Matchday Five to see if they will advance to the next round.

Saint Lucia at 2-0-1, 6, 3GF, 2GC will require a seven-goal victory over the Ticos to advance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

