Community Christmas Coming With Flow

Castries, Saint Lucia, October 20, 2017 – Flow is delivering a unique and exciting proposition for Christmas 2017, with Grand Prizes, guaranteed winners from every district in Saint Lucia, as well as support for community projects. Fulfilling the Flow promise of “building, connecting and serving” the 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000.00 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving, and discounts.

On Thursday night at its Baywalk outlet, the company unveiled its Christmas promotion, at a press launch held in collaboration with the Events Company Saint Lucia, the Folk Research Centre, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports and Local Government, and private sector partners such as Harris Paints.

This year for Christmas one lucky Flow customer will be winning an exciting Smart Home Technology Bundle, valued at $13,000: a smart TV, wifi speakers, an Amazon Echo, a computer tablet, and an iPhone 8. A second customer will get a $5,000.00 Full Service Bundle, including free landline, broadband internet, TV, and mobile service for a year.

But Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider is giving more, giving customers and their communities something extra.

Flow is offering community cash Grand Prize to customers in every district in Saint Lucia, a total of ten (10) cash prizes that will be won by residents of Dennery, Micoud, Vieux Fort, Laborie, Choiseul, Soufriere, Anse La Raye, Canaries, Castries, and Gros Islet. For the first time, at least one family in every corner of Saint Lucia is guaranteed to win.

The company is also adding a new spin to its traditional charitable giving, in keeping with its community bent. In addition to feeding the needy and distributing Christmas hampers, Flow will be working with relevant national and local agencies to identify projects that it can execute in every district, to match the community cash prizes.

Flow subscribers can enter for a chance to win community prizes and the Grand Prizes by paying any bill, signing up for a new service, upgrading an existing service, buying a mobile data plan, or topping up $15.00 or more. There will be literally thousands of giveaways and lots of discounts starting this month, and continuing all the way to year-end.

This is just the beginning of the Christmas giving with Flow, and customers can look out for more exciting offers that promise to give so much extra at the most wonderful time of the year.