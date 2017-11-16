Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors to host forum, Friday

GIS – THE GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK EVENT WILL ADDRESS CULTIVATING ENTREPRENEURSHIP AMONG THE YOUTH.

Several activities with specific emphasis on the youth have been pinned to the Business Month calendar, as part of efforts by the Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development, and Consumer Affairs to promote and encourage young entrepreneurs.

One of the activities is Global Entrepreneurship Week, carded for Nov. 13 to 19. The event will be held under the theme “Cultivating Young Leaders for Entrepreneurial Success.”

Lydia Dariah, Information Officer in the Department of Commerce, explained: “Under the auspices of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, and Junior Achievement Saint Lucia, a series of activities in the form of panel discussions and competitions will be held during this week. The Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network will hold a forum on Nov. 17 on the topic “Effectively Developing Entrepreneurial Skill Through Arts and Culture,” at the CSA auditorium. On Nov. 23, they will also be hosting an inter secondary school discourse on “A Peace Building Commonwealth for Our Community” at the Finance Administrative Centre. We at the Department of Commerce are quite pleased to have the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network join us in hosting Business Month.”

The Department of Commerce is also pleased to welcome the National Youth Council (NYC), as one of the collaborating partners of Business Month.

“They will embark on a youth entrepreneurship symposium and talk. This initiative will lend support for youth entrepreneurs, and will be held on Nov. 18 at the UWI Open Campus.”

Business Month 2017 is being observed under the theme “Promoting an Entrepreneurial Culture, Innovation and Creativity.”