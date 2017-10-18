Home / Breaking News / Commercial Basketball League semifinals this Friday

Commercial Basketball League semifinals this Friday

Liz-Anne De Beauville October 18, 2017 Breaking News Leave a comment

The Commercial Basketball League will continue this Friday with the semi-finals at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

From 6:30pm, Peter and Company Distribution will face the Fire Service. Then at 8:30pm, the CSA will go up against the Financial All Stars. The third place playoff and the finals will be played on Saturday October 21st.

The St. Lucia Basketball Federation also says that an extra half hour has been provided in case there are any delays due to traffic. Also, five lucky patrons will receive a KFC prize at the door.

