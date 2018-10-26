COMMERCIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE- QUARTERFINALS RESULTS DAY 1 (THURSDAY)

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 Commercial Basketball League brought to you by St. Lucia Sports Online & Real Foods St. Lucia continued last evening with its first two quarterfinals matchups between St. Lucia Teachers Union and RSLPF (Combined Forces) followed by Financial Services and CSA.

In game one of the evening at halftime the Teachers Union team led the game by 3 points (34-31). By the end of the third the combined forces team had taken the lead and score was 50-46. At the end of regulation teachers union fell short and combined forces won 65-58. The KFC Player was the game was Shervon Matthew with 17 points 8 rebounds. Amil Octvae was the only other player for his team in double figures with 16 points.

Teachers union had three players with double figures Lanse Prospere 17 points, Simeon Hippolyte 15 and Kevin Mathurin 17.

In game 2 of the evening; financial services defeated CSA with a record high of 104 points in this year’s tournament to 67. Team financial services had 6 players in double figures averaging at least 12 points per player. The KFC co-players of the game were Sharmoir Jn. Baptiste with 21 points & 6 rebounds and Marlon Samuel with 20 points & 8 rebounds. Rahim Auguste had 6 steals & 11 assists for team financial services.

Leading scorer for Team CSA was Ron Edward with 17 points and 6 assists; followed by Craig Duplessis & Benny Hippolyte with 11 points each.

RSLPF team and Financial Services will face each other at semi finals on November 3rd, 2018.

Tonight’s games are as follows:

Admission only $5.

