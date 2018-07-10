Home / News Updates / COMMERCE DEPT BUILDS CAPACITY FOR LOCAL BUSINESS

COMMERCE DEPT BUILDS CAPACITY FOR LOCAL BUSINESS

Rehani Isidore July 10, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Small Business Development Centre of the Department of Commerce is sharpening the skills of the emerging business community. The aim of the workshop is to equip the participants with the important skill of developing an effective business plan.

