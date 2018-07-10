COMMERCE DEPT BUILDS CAPACITY FOR LOCAL BUSINESS

The Small Business Development Centre of the Department of Commerce is sharpening the skills of the emerging business community. The aim of the workshop is to equip the participants with the important skill of developing an effective business plan.
The Small Business Development Centre of the Department of Commerce is sharpening the skills of the emerging business community. The aim of the workshop is to equip the participants with the important skill of developing an effective business plan.
Students and parents in the south of St. Lucia are breathing a sigh of relief …