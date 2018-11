Former Colleagues, Co-Workers And Past Classmates Of Slain Kimberly Williams-De Leon Thursday On November 1st, Converged On Constitution Park In The Capital To Rally For Justice. The Organization Of Concerned Peers And Family Wore Orange Apparel And Led An Anti-Gender-Based Violence Demonstration Through The City In Kimberly’s Honor.

