Passengers on board a La Clery public bus got a scare around midday Friday, when a retaining wall collapsed on the moving vehicle at active hill. Among the startled passengers taken to hospital was a pregnant woman. One other parked vehicle was also crushed under the weight of the wall, which reportedly caused thousands of dollars in damage.

