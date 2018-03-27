Home / News Updates / COCONUT BAY TURNS 13

Check Also

A.C.T NOW, CALL TO ACTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

The government of Saint Lucia is rolling out a public education campaign geared at spurring …

One comment

  1. Al
    March 27, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Coconut bay all you’ll management are big pussyhole an to make it even fuckup is that u’ll asshole have ppl as slave,why?u’ll have ppl working throughout the years with no break an when they do take a week from work you guys sack them,you branch of bitches cuz is it’s st Lucia.i had my sister working there they dismiss her for no fuckin reason cuz she want a week vacation from working throughout the years

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: