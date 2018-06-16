Home / News Updates / Coca Cola Makes Noise for the Environment

Coca Cola Makes Noise for the Environment

Alison Kentish June 15, 2018 News Updates, Recent News, Top Stories Leave a comment

Coca Cola is ramping up its conservation and sustainability message by rolling out its campaign to reduce plastic waste.

It’s part of a global pledge by the beverage giant to step up recycling efforts and tackle a plastic packaging problem.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Saint Lucia among Caribbean Countries Preparing Projects to Mobilize “green funds”

(FAO Press Release) Fourteen countries of the Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) will design multiple …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: