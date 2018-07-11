Coca Cola Island Cup semi finals tonight

The Semi Final Draw for the Coca Cola Island Cup took place on Tuesday morning at the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc Conference Room during the Free Kick Press Conference.

The Semi Finals will take place this evening, Wednesday 11 July 2018 at the Marchand Playing Field.

The following are the results of the Semi Final Draw:

Match One – Gros Islet vs Mabouya Valley at the Marchand Playing Field – 6:00 pm

Match Two – Marchand vs Vieux Fort South at the Marchand Playing Field – 8:00 pm

Please note that the Finals will take place this Saturday 14 July 2018 at the Marchand Playing Filed at 6:00 pm and at 8:00 pm.

