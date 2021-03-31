CMO ASSURES PUBLIC OF COVAX VACCINE SUPPLY

On Tuesday march 30th, 2021, the ministry of health and wellness received confirmation of 10 new cases of covid-19 from the Ezra Long laboratory. This is from a batch of 188 samples taken during the period march 27th, 2021, to march 29th, 2021. These samples were processed on march 29th, 2021. All of the 10 individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for covid-19. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 12 individuals diagnosed with covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 115. Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the respiratory hospital. The 10 new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 4,238. And as of Monday march 29th, 2021, a total of 22, 011 individuals have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The ministry of health reminds the public that the covid-19 vaccination drive for phases 1a and 1b continues. On Wednesday, march 31st, 2021, the health team will be administering the covid-19 vaccine at the Jon Odlum secondary school in Marigot and the Dennery Primary School. Everyone interested in getting vaccinated are encouraged to pre-register ahead of time via the online platform.