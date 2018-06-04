[Press release] The Fifth Annual Club Gar Walk for a Cause took off half an hour later than the 6 am starting time, no fault of the organizers, without the music bus patron of the club former Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy blasted the air horn, setting hundreds of walkers from the Vigie roundabout racing up the Gros Islet highway in the direction of the clubs house.

Speaking to the press after the walk Dame Pearlette said “I called on all able bodied St.Lucians to walk for the cause, knowing am not I set to walk as far as the comprehensive school, but I made to the end” With a broad smile the former governor general went on to say,” I wanted to stop but I thought of the blind, the visually impaired and said whats a little twinge in the hip so i made to the finish line and i was not the last.”

Coordinator of the walk Gregory Joseph told the local ” We are satisfied with the turnout, we always look for a national cause this year is the Blind welfare association they needed the help a hundred percent of the funds will go to them”

Answering reports questions Gregory added “For 2017 the target was thirty five thousand we raised $70,700.00 for break the silence on Domestic Violence, this year was set for forty eight thousand all i can say we pass that, we are still accepting donations to set a new record. “

