Home / News Updates / Closure of Road at Hill 20

Closure of Road at Hill 20

Rehani Isidore March 13, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

[Press Release] The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform the residence and motoring public of the closure of Road at Hill 20 near WASCO Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday 14th March, 2018 from 7:00am until 6:00pm Thursday 15th March, 2018. This is to allow the Ministry to undertake works near WASCO.

All commuters and residents are asked to be guided accordingly by road signs. Commuters are encouraged to use the Talvan Road to Ti Chemin.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Meeting with ministers discussed plastic crates scenario

[Press Release] Representatives from Windward Islands Packaging Company Limited (WINERA) and the Leadership of the …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: