[Press Release] The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform the residence and motoring public of the closure of Road at Hill 20 near WASCO Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday 14th March, 2018 from 7:00am until 6:00pm Thursday 15th March, 2018. This is to allow the Ministry to undertake works near WASCO.

All commuters and residents are asked to be guided accordingly by road signs. Commuters are encouraged to use the Talvan Road to Ti Chemin.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works.

