Record high temperatures, rapid rise in sea levels, melting of glaciers and polar ice regions and droughts are all effects of climate change. Australia is now at the mercy of extremely high temperatures and wide spread wild fires. The recent un climate change conference was held in Madrid, Spain to discuss the way forward. However, for some the conference failed to deliver, as the world’s biggest polluters continue to balk on their commitments, leaving small states like Saint Lucia in the lurch.