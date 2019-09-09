Climate change is widely accepted as having a serious and in some cases an irreversible impact on the environment.
However, what is less spoken about is the impact of climate change on the health of humans.
On Monday a few group gathered at a workshop to examine ways in which climate change will impact life.
The latest scientific findings suggest that few species will escape unscathed by climate change.
https://youtu.be/KyjmZmA6Szk
CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH
