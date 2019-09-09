Home / News Updates / CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH

CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH

Allin Fevrier September 9, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Climate change is widely accepted as having a serious and in some cases an irreversible impact on the environment.
However, what is less spoken about is the impact of climate change on the health of humans.
On Monday a few group gathered at a workshop to examine ways in which climate change will impact life.
The latest scientific findings suggest that few species will escape unscathed by climate change.
