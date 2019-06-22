Home / News Updates / CLAUDIUS FRANCIS ALLEGES POLICE BEING USED AS POLITICAL TOOL TO PERSECUTE DR HILAIRE

CLAUDIUS FRANCIS ALLEGES POLICE BEING USED AS POLITICAL TOOL TO PERSECUTE DR HILAIRE

Stephy Anius June 21, 2019 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Offices of persons connected with Dr. Ernest Hilaire were raided by the police in their quest for evidence related to the purchase of a vehicle in London. The government have alleged that the vehicle is state property. However, Dr. Hilaire says he has all of his documents and is willing to put them on public display. On Friday talk show host Claudius Francis called the investigations an abuse by the police, whom he says are being used as a political tool by the government.

 

One comment

  1. Party hack
    June 21, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    He will always have all his documents cuz jufalli gave him his paycheck early

    Reply

