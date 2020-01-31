CLASSMATES REMEMBER ARNOLD JOSEPH ON BIRTHDAY

Do you remember Arnold Joseph? The teen was shot and killed in a vehicle pursued by law enforcement officers on the night of may 22nd 2019 in the city of Castries. There was public outcry and a torrent of calls for answers from the police in the aftermath of the death. Marches and vigils ensued and the tragedy provided much fodder for the talk-shows and nightly newscasts. But not much has been said since the cameras went dark a few months ago. Now classmates at the entre-pot secondary school are trying to keep his memory alive.