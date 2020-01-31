Home / Breaking News / CLASSMATES REMEMBER ARNOLD JOSEPH ON BIRTHDAY

CLASSMATES REMEMBER ARNOLD JOSEPH ON BIRTHDAY

Allin Fevrier January 30, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Do you remember Arnold Joseph? The teen was shot and killed in a vehicle pursued by law enforcement officers on the night of may 22nd 2019 in the city of Castries. There was public outcry and a torrent of calls for answers from the police in the aftermath of the death. Marches and vigils ensued and the tragedy provided much fodder for the talk-shows and nightly newscasts. But not much has been said since the cameras went dark a few months ago. Now classmates at the entre-pot secondary school are trying to keep his memory alive.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

DONATION TO PAVEE FIRE VICTIMS

Cox and company limited has come to the aid of the victims of a recent …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved