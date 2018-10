Classes At The Babonneau Secondary School Ended Abruptly On Tuesday, Amid Reports Of A Suspected Mold Infestation. Education Ministry Officials Did Not Confirm Those Reports, But Issued A Release On Tuesday Afternoon, Asking Students To Remain At Home On Wednesday, To Facilitate Repair Works At The School.

