After Eight Days Of An Unplanned School Closure Of The Babonneau Secondary School, Classes Resumed On Monday November 5th. Occupational Health And Safety Concerns At The School Were Reportedly Linked To Teachers Feeling Unwell. The Education Ministry Facilitated A Week-Long Cleanup Of The Building Plant, Which According To School Principal Terrence Fennelon Has Alleviated A Suspected Mold Infestation.

