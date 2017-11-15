Civilians honoured at Investiture Ceremony

GIS – THE QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS ARE GIVEN TO THOSE WHO HAVE MADE NOTABLE CONTRIBUTIONS.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours Investiture Ceremony was held last week.

In the presence of all invited guests, welcoming remarks were made by Solange Charles-Belizaire, Assistant Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Governor General.

“We are all gathered here today to witness the investiture of the recipients of Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours for June 2017 into the order of chivalry of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is the most recent amongst the sovereign orders of chivalry. It was first instituted by King George V, by letter patent dated June 4, 1917, to award efforts during the war effort by thousands of civilians and service men in support positions during World War I. Also associated with this honour is the British Empire Medal which was originally awarded for loyal and meritorious service by civilians and military personnel during the Great War over 100 years ago. Since its institution her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has made subsequent alterations to statutes of ordinances of the order so that awards are now given to those who make distinguished or notable contributions in their own specific areas of activity or for achievement or services to their community or country.”

Her Excellency, Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy presented recipients with awards and accolades.

Those awarded include Peter Josie (MBE) for outstanding contribution to the development of agriculture, Gerald Cyril (MBE) for outstanding public service, Teddyson John (MBE) for outstanding contribution to music, Francillia Jackson (BEM) for dedicated community service, Trevor Daniel (BEM) for committed and dedicated service in sports, Kenty Candius Pamphile (BEM) for committed and dedicated service to community, Thomas Daniel (BEM) for outstanding contribution to education, and Veronica Phillips (BEM) for contribution to the development of early childhood education.

The ceremony’s closing remarks were made by the acting prime minister, Hon. Guy Joseph.

“On behalf of the honourable prime minister, and the Government of Saint Lucia, I extend congratulations to all recipients of honours, and your proud family and friends. You have our deepest admiration and respect for your service to our nation. This is indeed a high moment of celebration for us in Saint Lucia.”

The Investiture Ceremony took place on Nov. 9.