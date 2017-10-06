Home / News Updates / City Police Department to Enforce Traffic Management, Offenders to be Charged with Citations

City Police Department to Enforce Traffic Management, Offenders to be Charged with Citations

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, October 6, 2017 – Law enforcement officers attached to the City Police Department have been issued with traffic ticket books in an effort to streamline the issuing and tracking of traffic offenders.

His Worship, Mayor Peterson D. Francis, said illegal parking and violations of the traffic laws are already an issue. This initiative, he said, is “very much welcome and needed.” The Mayor went further to say that City Police will double their efforts in cracking down on anyone who violates traffic laws in the City of Castries.

City Police Officers will officially commence ticketing traffic law breakers on a 24-hour basis from Monday, October 9, 2017.

Said the Mayor, “We are looking to change a culture, and it is not solely about illegal parking since there are numerous other offences committed by almost every driver on the streets of Castries. These include cell phone usage, littering, loud sound systems, and many others. Motorists must focus on driving safely which starts with a minimum of distractions.”

