City police officers are continuing their crackdown on public urination. On Thursday, four people were each fined five hundred dollars and a bench warrant issued for another, in connection with the public urination offence.
City police officers are continuing their crackdown on public urination. On Thursday, four people were each fined five hundred dollars and a bench warrant issued for another, in connection with the public urination offence.
Crew members of Celebrity cruise line’s Silhouette recently joined staff of the Saint Lucia Tourism …