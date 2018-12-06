Home / News Updates / CITY MAYOR SUPPORTS HIS CEO

CITY MAYOR SUPPORTS HIS CEO

Stephy Anius December 5, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Mayor of Castries has thrown the weight of his office behind his Chief Executive Officer in his ongoing dispute with the General Secretary of the Civil Service Association, (CSA). City Hall is not about to back down in its battle with the CSA.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

TWO SURVIVE RETAINING WALL CRASH

The two females were rescued and are now recovering from the injuries caused by a …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: