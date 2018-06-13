City Bus Stand Plagued by String of Robberies
Alison Kentish
June 13, 2018
Soufriere Minibus Operators are concerned about a spike in muggings and other attacks on citizens in the vicinity of their bus stand.
They spoke to News4orce about the issue and what they think can be done to make passengers feel safe as they go about their daily routine.
