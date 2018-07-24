Press Release- City Blasters Ambushed By South Castries Lions.

An attacking 79 by West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher and a 3 wicket haul from former national player Sherlan Isidore stunned the SPL T20 defending champions Avatar City Blasters last evening at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Winning the toss and batting the City Blaster were never made to settle as they lost experienced opening batsman Gaspard Prosper without a run on the board to the 3rd ball of the innings caught behind off speedster Xavier Gabriel. The Blasters never recovered from this body blow and were only able to muster 100 for 8 off their allotment of 20 overs. Sherlan Isidore with 3 for 17 was the pick of the bowlers for the South Castries Lions.

With their grip on the SPL T20 trophy slowly slipping away, the City Blasters were given a glimmer of hope with the dismissal of Captain Johnson Charles without scoring. The Blasters joy was short lived as the Spice-man Andre Fletcher tore the Blasters bowling to threads, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes in his 79 runs off 45 deliveries. He however perished with 6 runs required for victory and it was left to alrounder Collinus Callendar to hit the winning runs with a spanking drive down the ground which sent the small but vocal Lions fans into a frenzy.

In the 3rd place match with preceded the Final, Choiseul Craft Masters defeated Mabouya Valley Renegades by 58 runs.

In the brief presentation held at the conclusion, the following awards were presented:

Man of the Match (Final) – Andre Fletcher 79 runs , 4 catches

Most Runs – Andre Fletcher (173 runs)

Most Wickets – Sherlan Isidore (11 wkts)

MVP of Tournament – Johnson Charles

Championship Trophy & Medals – South Castries Lions

Runners Up Silver Medals – City Blasters

3rd Place Bronze Medals – Choiseul Craft Masters

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

