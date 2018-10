Saint Lucia’s CIP has responded to an apparent crackdown on global residency or citizenship programs led by European think tank – The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD]. CEO of Saint Lucia CIP Nestor Alfred says the OECD is attempting to ensure so-called ‘golden passport’ holders pay up their fair share of taxes by pressuring countries selling citizenship and residency programs to adhere to global tax regulations.

