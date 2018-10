Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) is not involved in any negotiations concerning the controversial DSH (horse race) track or any aspect of DSH at this point in time. That’s according to Ceo Nestor Alfred. Alfred says that some aspects of the agreement were approved before his tenure.

