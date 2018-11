Applicants Seeking St. Lucian Citizenship Will Soon Have To Wait For A Shorter Time To Receive Their Approval. The Citizenship By Investment Programme Is Working Towards Becoming More Competitive By Reducing The Waiting Time For Approval. This Move Towards Greater Efficiency May Raise Further Concerns From The International Community.

