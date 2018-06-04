CID seeking info on Hospital Rd shooting

Shooting at Hospital Road, Castries

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Hospital Road, Castries.

On Sunday June 3, 2018 about 8:40 pm, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department responded to a report of a shooting incident at Hospital Road, Castries.

The officers met with the virtual complainant who reported an unknown male for discharging multiple gun shots in his direction hitting him in his right leg. He was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital for medical treatment.

No one has been arrested in relation to this incident. Investigations are continuing in this matter.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456 3770.

