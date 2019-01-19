CICERON TEEN STILL MISSING

Imagine having to endure thirty-three days without a word on your missing 13-year-old daughter, not knowing what is happening to her, what she is eating, who she is with and crucially, whether she is being abused?

Well that is the plight of the family of Jiada Jn Baptiste, the 13-year-old who, according to her family left her Ciceron home, after she was disciplined by her step father, for returning to the family’s residence late in the night. The family continues to plead with Jiada to return home or for anyone with knowledge of their daughter’s whereabouts to contact them.

