CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN OFFERS SPECIAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO CLIENTS AFFECTED BY COVID – 19

CIBC FirstCaribbean is committed to working with our clients, in our

Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking Segments to offer special

assistance on a case by case basis for those adversely impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic.

This could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions aimed at

helping clients cushion the financial impact of the pandemic on households and business across

the region.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney said the bank was “very conscious of the financial

dislocation which the ongoing COVID -19 event will have on our clients across all segments of

our business and we are moving to mitigate the effects as best as we can.”

She noted that the special assistance being offered was crucial to ensure confidence and

stability in the regional banking sector as it weathered this difficult period.

Ms. Delaney urged CIBC FirstCaribbean clients who may be experiencing challenges to reach out

to the bank to see what assistance could be offered to them.

She noted that the bank is committed to offering eligible clients flexible financial solutions

including:

 6-month payment moratoriums on existing loans and mortgages.

 Temporary revolving or working capital financing options for our Corporate Banking and

Business Banking clients.

Clients experiencing financial challenges can contact:

Retail & Business Banking clients:–

 Contact the Customer Care & Sales Center or Branch directly

 Relationship Manager, Platinum Banking

 Business Banking Manager

Corporate & Investment Banking Clients:-

 Contact your Relationship Management Team directly by telephone or by email.

Wealth Management Clients:-

 Contact your Relationship Management Team to arrange the earliest opportunity to

discuss their specific needs, either by telephone or by email.