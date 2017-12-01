Family & Life Secretariat of the Roman Catholic Church, Peter Fevrier
CHURCH OFFICIAL CONCERNED ABOUT SUICIDE RATE
Rehani Isidore
December 1, 2017
2017-12-01
Family & Life Secretariat of the Roman Catholic Church is worried about the rising suicide rates in Saint Lucia.
Assistant administrator says government and groups should work on creating structures and programs to bring relief to individuals in the state of desperation.
