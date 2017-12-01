Home / News Updates / CHURCH OFFICIAL CONCERNED ABOUT SUICIDE RATE
Family & Life Secretariat of the Roman Catholic Church, Peter Fevrier

CHURCH OFFICIAL CONCERNED ABOUT SUICIDE RATE

Rehani Isidore December 1, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Family & Life Secretariat of the Roman Catholic Church is worried about the rising suicide rates in Saint Lucia.

Assistant administrator says government and groups should work on creating structures and programs to bring relief to individuals in the state of desperation.

