Choiseul Co-operative Credit Union 40 over Cricket Competition

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Choiseul Credit Union sponsored 40 over competition bowled off this weekend with two matches at the La Fargue Playing Field.

Five clubs from around the district are taking part with the best players from Choiseul and around the island participating. The line-ups include current and former National players from Central Castries, Mon Repos, South Castries, Soufriere and Laborie.

The Choiseul Cricket has also put together made up of mostly U19 players, The Rising Stars, which also features players from Gros Islet, Mon Repos and Soufriere.

The six teams will play a round robin – 5 matches each – leading up to semi finals and the Final in February.

In a rematch of last year’s final Ebony, the defending Champions faced Mongouge on Saturday 2nd December whilst on Sunday 3rd December Balca lined up against the Caffiere Dark Panthers.

RESULTS

Ebony 180 all out in 31.2 overs. Junior Henry top scored with 41, followed by Brad Brouet 31 and Bronte Bess 22.

Jamal James took 4-46 off his 8 overs. In reply Stephen Naitraim top scored with 20 as Mongouge slumped to 74 all out in 14.2 overs.

EBONY WIN BY 106 RUNS.

In the Sunday game Caffiere batted first scoring 173 all out in 34.3 overs thanks largely to an unbeaten 65 not out from Kurstan Jules. Alvinaus Simon took 3 for 30 of his 8 overs. For Balca, Craig Emmanuel blasted 58 which included 36 runs off one over. It was not enough however, Balca being bowled out for 159 with Johan Williams taking 4 for 45 off 7.4 overs.

CAFFIERE WON BY 14 RUNS.

This weekend the MORNE SION CLAYPOT RENEGADES will play THE RISING STARS on Sat 9th Dec.

On Sunday BALCA will play EBONY. Matches start at 10.30 with all games being played at La Fargue.

Full scorecards and more information are posted on choiseulcricket Facebook page.

For further information contact 724-5823, 726-6518 or 727-3654.